HC: Consider imposing curbs on results day

The High Court of Karnataka has directed the government to consider imposing curbs on congregations at the counting centres in the Lok Sahba and the Legislative Assembly constituencies to which byelections were held on Saturday, besides avoiding any political rally after the announcement of the results.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Aravind Kumar issued the direction in this regard after it was pointed out on behalf of the petitioners, while hearing a batch of PIL petitions, that though the government banned religious gathering or functions, it allowed political gatherings and functions not exceeding participation of 200 people in open spaces and such a relaxation shown to political gathering could lead to spread of COVID-19.