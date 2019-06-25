HC asks State for details on manpower, medical facilities in elephant camps

The High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday directed the State government to submit details on the number of elephant camps run by it and facilities like manpower available here.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice H.T. Narendra Prasad issued the direction during the hearing of a PIL petition filed by N.P. Amrutesh, city-based advocate, seeking directions to the State forest authorities to ensure proper care, food, water, and round-the-clock medical facilities in elephant camps. The Bench also asked the State to inform the court on availability of medical facilities, including veterinarians in the camps. Citing the death of Dhrona, a male elephant at Mathigodu elephant camp under Nagarhole Tiger Reserve, the petitioner alleged that veterinarians posted at various camps were found residing in nearby cities and hence were unable to provide timely care to elephants.

The petitioner also alleged that elephants in the camps were deprived of proper food and medical facilities due to mismanagement by officials and staff.