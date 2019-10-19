Haveri college issues apology

A day after students of Bhagat PU College in Haveri were made to wear boxes on their heads to prevent them from copying, the management of the college has apologised for the incident. College administrator M.B. Satish submitted a written apology to the Deputy Director of PU Department in the presence of Deputy Commissioner, Haveri district.
Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar told The Hindu that he had directed officials concerned to submit a report on the incident. “Stringent action will be taken against the college for the unacceptable action. This is to ensure that such incidents do not repeat. It is shameful that such incidents occur,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Zero advertisements
Enjoy reading our articles without intrusion from advertisements.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.