Haveri college issues apology

A day after students of Bhagat PU College in Haveri were made to wear boxes on their heads to prevent them from copying, the management of the college has apologised for the incident. College administrator M.B. Satish submitted a written apology to the Deputy Director of PU Department in the presence of Deputy Commissioner, Haveri district.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar told The Hindu that he had directed officials concerned to submit a report on the incident. “Stringent action will be taken against the college for the unacceptable action. This is to ensure that such incidents do not repeat. It is shameful that such incidents occur,” he said.

