Hassan sees eight more COVID-19 deaths

As many as eight more people died of COVID-19 and 1,311 fresh cases of the infection were reported in Hassan on Saturday. With that, the total number of deaths rose to 984 and the number of cases increased to 82,038 in the district. Among the fatalities, four are from Hassan, one each from Alur, Belur, Channarayapanata, and Sakleshpur taluks.

So far 67,128 people have recovered and 13,926 are under treatment.

Among the fresh cases, 380 are from Hassan taluk, 187 from Belur, 154 from Arkalgud, 156 from Channarayapatna, 152 from Holenarasipur, 124 from Arsikere, 84 from Alur, 73 from Sakleshpur, and one from another district.