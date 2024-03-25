GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Hassan police arrest woman on charge of cheating

March 25, 2024 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Hassan Police arrested a lady, who impersonated police officials and took valuables from a woman in Hassan.

M. Niveditha, a 25-year-old lady, a native of Ramanagar, was arrested by Pension Mohalla police on Saturday, March 23. She was wanted in a cheating case. The police recovered valuables from her.

Complaint

Nivedita entered the house of a married woman at Vijaya Nagar in Hassan on March 13. The accused, identifying herself as the Superintendent of Police, forced the lady, who was separated from her husband, to return valuables that she had taken from the in-law’s family. The accused had also forced the lady to put her signature on blank papers.

As the lady was suspicious of the conduct of the accused, she filed a complaint with Pension Mohall. Upon investigation, it was revealed that Nivedita cheated the lady. In fact, she had succeeded in making the complainant’s husband believe that she was a senior police official.

School programme

During the interrogation, the police learnt that Nivedita dreamt of becoming a police official. As she could not become one, she would wear the police uniform and introduce herself as a senior official in the neighbourhood. Interestingly, she had taken part in programmes at private schools in Hassan as a guest wearing a police uniform. She also delivered talks motivating students and teachers.

The police said that Nivedita was working for a private firm in Bengaluru and was married. A few months ago, she lost her job and also got separated from her husband. She moved to Hassan around 15 to 20 days ago. She had been staying as a paying guest.

The police have booked the case against her on charges of cheating (Sec 420 of IPC), wearing public servant’s garb with fraudulent intent (Sec 471 of IPC) among others. She has been remanded to judicial custody.


