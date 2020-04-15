Hassan district administration to procure 2 lakh masks

Minister for Law J.C. Madhuswamy has said wearing mask will be compulsory in Hassan to counter the spread of COVID-19 infection. The district administration will make arrangements for procuring sufficient stock of face masks.

At a review meeting in Hassan on Wednesday, the Minister said people should avoid coming out of houses during the lockdown. Those who come out to purchase essentials should wear masks; otherwise, the police would take action. The district administration would make arrangements to procure 2 lakh masks with the help of donors. The garment units would be requested to provide masks free of cost. “If nothing works out, the government will provide masks at a reasonable price”, he said.

The Minister said there could be some relaxations after April 20, provided no cases were reported. However, there would be restrictions on the number of people travelling in vehicles. The officers would be alert on allowing people from hotspots in Bengaluru and Mysuru entering the district. He said the health workers had visited over 4 lakh families and taken update on people with symptoms. In the coming days, the administration would be conducting more tests.

Deputy Commissioner R. Girish, SP R. Srinivasa Gowda, legislators C.N.Balakrishna and M.A. Gopalaswamy and others were present.