Hasanamba University in Hassan

Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan has said the State Government will consider naming the new university coming up on Hemagangothri campus on the outskirts of Hassan city as Hasanamba University. He gave this assurance during his visit to Hemagangothri on Tuesday, following a request from Hassan MLA Preetham Gowda.

The State Government in its budget had announced a university in Hassan. Hemagangothri, spread over 70 acres, had been functioning near Kenchattahalli on National Highway 75. “The campus which has been active for the last 30 years will be converted into an independent university. The objective of the government is to set up a university in each district”, the Minister told presspersons.

Similarly, the Minister said, the government engineering college in Hassan would be developed into a Karnataka Institute of Technology on the lines of the Indian Institute of Technology. “The students would get quality education and the institute would tie-up with reputed institutions”, he said.

University of Mysore Vice-Chancellor Hemanth Kumar was present.