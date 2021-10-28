Hasanamba festival begins

The annual Hasanamba festival began on Thursday with the opening of doors of Hasanamba Temple in the presence of elected representatives and senior officers. The temple is opened for devotees only during this festival.

The doors were opened around 12.15 p.m. in presence of Excise Minister K. Gopalaiah, Law Minister J.C. Madhuswamy, Preetham Gowda, MLA, and others. Rituals were performed by a team of priests on the occasion.

The district administration had decided to allow only elected representatives and officers to the temple on the first day. However, many devotees stood in the queue to have darshan. They were asked to carry certificates to show COVID-19 vaccination. There was no proper mechanism to check if the devotees carried certificates. The devotees hardly followed COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

The festival concludes on November 6. The devotees have access to the temple on all days except the last day, when traditional rituals are held. The devotees can get special passes by paying ₹300 and ₹1,000. The administration has made arrangements for the benefit of devotees, who stand in long queues.

During this festival, the temple attracts lakhs of devotees. Due to the COVID-19 lockdown, there were restrictions in place during the festival last year. This year, the administration has relaxed restrictions, considering the decrease in the positivity rate of COVID-19 cases.