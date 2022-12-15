Has Centre’s message on border row evoked different reactions?

December 15, 2022 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - Belagavi

The Union government’s message to the governments of Karnataka and Maharashtra seemed to have evoked different reactions from Kannada organisations and Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti members in Belagavi.

After the discussion with the Chief Ministers of Karnataka and Maharashtra, Union Home Minister Amit Shah told journalists in New Delhi that the two States should maintain law and order and not allow disruptive activities, as the border dispute has to be settled in court based on Constitutional principles and not on the streets.

He announced the formation of two committees for better coordination. A committee of six Ministers, three from each State, will meet regularly to resolve all differences, while a committee of four IPS officers, two from each side, will ensure better law and order management.

Mr. Shah is supposed to have asked the two Chief Ministers not to make any allegations or claims about any border area till the issue is resolved in the Supreme Court.

Sources said that Maharashtra Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister told Mr. Shah that Karnataka’s act of barring Maharashtra Ministers from visiting Belagavi was wrong. However, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai replied that it was the right thing to do under the circumstances. Mr. Bommai has told the meeting that such measures will not be taken in future, unless the situation demands.

This message from the Centre has evoked varied responses. The action committee of Kannada organisations has asked Maharashtra to abide by the message and not to support the activities of MES or other groups that keep raising the border issue.

“The Centre’s message clearly means that the MES cannot organise the Maha Melava rally. Maharashtra leaders should refrain from participating in such meetings, as it will amount to violation of the Centre’s message,’‘ said Ashok Chandaragi, convenor.

“Maharashtra’s demand that the Centre should remain neutral in this issue is not acceptable. The Union government is the respondent number one in Maharashtra’s case in the Supreme Court. It was the Central government that appointed the States Reorganisation Commission and the Mahajan Commission and Parliament passed the States Reorganisation Act. That is why, the Centre cannot be neutral,’‘ he said.

MES, on the other hand, has maintained that it will go ahead with the Maha Melava rally on the first day of the winter session. On Thursday, a delegation, including the former legislator Deepak Dalavi and other leaders Vikas Kalaghatagi and Maloji Ashtekar met senior police officers, seeking permission for the rally. They told journalists that they will support Maharashtra government’s stand that the Centre should remain neutral in this issue.