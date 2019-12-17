Harshavardhan too throws his hat into the ring

Nanjangud MLA Harshavardhan has now staked claim for a berth in the BJP Ministry headed by Chief Minister B.S. Yeddiyurappa.

A first-time MLA representing the reserved constituency in Mysuru, which is part of Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha segment, he has sought a ministerial berth on two grounds – sub-caste and region.

Speaking to reporters in Nanjangud, Mr. Harshavardhan, who is also the son-in-law of Chamarajanagar MP V. Srinivas Prasad, said though Excise Minister H. Nagesh is a member of their sub-caste – Scheduled Caste (Right) – he does not belong to the BJP.

“He may belong to our caste, but he is an independent”, he said.

Mr. Harshavardhan said the others belonging to their sub-caste in the BJP include Nehru Olekar and Kumaraswamy.

The Nanjangud MLA also pointed out that Mr. Prasad has also not been accommodated in the Union Ministry. “If Mr. Prasad had been accommodated in the Ministry, I would not have asked”, he said.

“I owe it to my community, who will question me. They will be disappointed if we do not seek posts and position”, he said.

Mr. Harshavardhan also referred to the outcome of the recently held by-polls in K.R. Pet Assembly constituency and claimed that the BJP had won on the strength of the votes of several smaller communities, besides SC (Right), after the votes of the majority community were divided.