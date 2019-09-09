Harsha Shetty likely to replace Audram as Vijayapura Corpn. commissioner

The unexpected transfer of Vijayapura City Corporation Commissioner Audram has not only raised eyebrows but also raised questions on why the government did not appoint any official in his place before transferring him.

It is now being speculated that Harsha Shetty, a KAS officer who has served here as corporation commissioner before, may be brought back here.

Interestingly, just before the fall of the Congress-Janata Dal(S) coalition government, the government transferred Mr. Shetty as commissioner here, but his transfer got cancelled within days for technical reasons.

Known to be close to BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, Mr. Shetty received strong support from Mr. Yatnal when the government was planning to transfer him when he was commissioner here.

Mr. Yatnal not only held a press conference in support of him claiming that Mr. Shetty was a sincere official but also took out a rally in the city urging the government to retain him in the post.

Mr. Shetty has a controversial history. The Kalaburagi Police had arrested him in a case related to a property dispute when he was working in Kalaburagi.

When he came to Vijayapura, he faced several charges of corruption and was said to be carry out work against norms.

Mr. Shetty faced the wrath of the people for giving permission to construct a Ganesh temple adjacent to a “gunj”(a stone tank built during the Adil Shahi era) near S.S. Road in the city. However, following public anger, the project was stopped by the district administration.

Even after his transfer, controversy did not leave Mr. Shetty as the corporation passed a unanimous resolution to demand that the government institute an inquiry against him in a case of misappropriation of funds.

Though the matter was raised by several corporators during various general meetings, neither the previous government nor the present government has taken any action on the resolution.

Now, with the sudden transfer of Mr. Audram, and Mr. Yatnal being the MLA of the ruling party, it is speculated that Mr. Shetty may join as commissioner again mainly at a time when the elected body of the corporation is non-existent as it has completed its full tenure and waiting for elections.