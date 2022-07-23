Harmony in society has taken a hit: Siddaramaiah

At book release programme, former CM also takes a dig at Hindutva

A book on “Siddaramaiah’s administration: Policies and Decisions” brought out by Janamana Foundation being released at Kalamandira in Mysuru on Saturday. Apart from former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, former Minister H.C Mahadevappa, Congress leader B. L. Shankar, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha M Mallikarjun Kharge, Suttur Mutt seer Shivaratri Deshikendra Swamiji and Adichunchanagiri Mutt seer Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji are also seen. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

Contending that there was more harmony in the society when the rate of literacy was less, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday wondered if the increase in literacy and education among people had contributed to disturbing the harmony in the society.

Speaking at an interaction programme organised after the release of a book titled “Siddaramaiah’s administration: Policies and Decisions” brought by Janamana Foundation at Kalamandira in Mysuru, the former Chief Minister pointed out that the rate of literacy in the country was no more than 16 per cent at the time of Independence. But, now when the rate of literacy has climbed to 78 per cent and made a lot more people educated, he felt that the harmony in the society had taken a hit. “Does it mean literacy and education has made people succumb to casteism and communalism?”, Mr Siddaramaiah asked the audience that had gathered to participate in an interaction programme with him.

Reacting to a query on the Congress party’s muted response to issues like “Hijab, Halal and Azan”, Mr Siddaramaiah said the party needed more clarity on the issues, but said the society cannot be ruined in the name of Hindutva.

Taking exception to the attacks mounted on him by the supporters of Hindutva, the former Chief Minister said his detractors subscribing to the ideology of Hindutva claim that he is pro-Muslim and anti-Hindu. “What have I done to oppose Hindus?”, he asked before claiming that he has only exercised ‘patience’, shown ‘tolerance’ and observed harmony’ with the Muslims as the Constitution says.

“If I say anthing, so many people pounce upon me on social media. How many of you speak in my favour?”, he asked before claiming that there are several people (on social media) spreading falsehood.

He also cuationed the people about alleged efforts of the BJP to polarise the society by spreading hatred among communities. The saffron party, which had exploited the Pulwama issue ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, was searching for issues to fill hatred in the minds of youth, he said. Instead of providing scientific education and teaching them real history, the BJP was spreading hatred and trying to saffronise the society so that its “hidden agenda” can be implemented, he lamented.

Earlier in the day, veteran Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition M. Mallikarjun Kharge inaugurated the programme organised to release the book on Mr. Siddaramaiah’s administration and complimented him for various decisions including Anna Bhagya, Special Component Plan (SCP) for Scheduled Castes and Tribal Sub Plan (TSP) for Scheduled Tribes, besides amending the Constitution for development of Hyderabad Karnataka region through Article 371-J.

The 436-page book containing 27 write-ups on Mr. Siddaramaiah’s administration authored by writers from different parts of the State was released in the presence of Suttur Mutt seer Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji, Adichunchanagiri Mutt seer Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji and former Minister H.C. Mahadevappa.