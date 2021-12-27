Hampana’s Charu-Vasantha translated into English

The English version of Ham.Pa. Nagarajaiah’s epic poem Charu-Vasantha, translated by P.P. Giridhar was released recently by Sapna Book House. It has already been translated into 13 Indian languages.

The epic poem is the re-interpreatation of the ancient tale of Charudatta and Vasanthalathike. Mr. Nagarajaiah, scholar, critic and poet, says that this epic-poem is not a chronicle of wars or heroic deeds, but an attempt at uncovering layers of human nature and human values in their complexities.

The octegenarian scholar better known as “Hampana”, specialising particularly in Jain traditions and literature, is the author of several academic and creative works. He has travelled the world giving lectures of Jainism and Jain literature.

Prof. Nagarajaiah is the recipient of many awards including Naadoja Award by Kannada University at Hampi in 2006. He has won Karnataka Sahitya Academy award in 1993-94, Janapada Yakshagana Academy award in 1995, National award for the best child literature in 1990, Chavundaraya award in 1996, and Karnataka Rajyotsava award in 1998.