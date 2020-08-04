Halappa tests positive

Sagar MLA and former Minister Hartal Halappa has tested positive for COVID-19 infection. He is under treatment in a private hospital in Bengaluru.

In a post on his Facebook page, the legislator said he, his family members and personal staff underwent the COVID-19 test. He, his wife, car driver and an assistant had tested positive. “We are undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Bengaluru”, he said.

He appealed to people who came in contact with him in recent days to take the test.

Recently Mr. Halappa was appointed as chairman of MSIL. He took charge in Bengaluru on July 30. Many Ministers, legislators and Lok Sabha members had met him on that day.