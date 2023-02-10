HAL hands over advanced light helicopter to Mauritius police

February 10, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - Bengaluru

HAL on Friday handed over an advanced light helicopter (ALH) to the Mauritius government in Bengaluru. Nikhil Dwivedi, general manager, Helicopter Division, handed over the certificate to A.K. Dip, Commissioner of Police, Mauritius Police Force (MPF).

E.P. Jayadeva, director (Operations), HAL, said the defence PSU had handed over the helicopter way ahead of schedule. HAL had signed a contract with the Mauritius government in January 2022 for export of an ALH Mk III to the MPF.

“This order is in line with the Government of India’s vision to boost defence exports to friendly foreign countries. The handing over of export helicopter has further bolstered the ties between both countries. The ALH Mk III helicopter will meet the operational requirements of the MPF. The helicopter with its state-of-the-art equipment will further enhance the operational requirements of the MPF,” Mr Jayadeva said.

Mr. Dip said the induction of a new helicopter into the fleet of the MPF would enhance the aerial capabilities of the police.

“The helicopter will contribute immensely in ensuring territorial integrity and enhancing the speed and effectiveness of police intervention during critical incidents and disasters,” Mr. Dip said.

ALH Mk III is a multi-role, multi-mission versatile helicopter in 5.5-tonne category. More than 335 ALH have been produced till date, logging a cumulative of more than 3,75,000 flying hours.