Gujarat resident tests positive in Tumakuru

A 32-year-old man who had come from Surat in Gujarat tested positive for COVID-19 in Tumakuru on Friday.
P-447is the third positive case in Tumakuru district. A resident of Surat, he had come to Tumakuru to preach and was quarantined at a place of worship. Even after the quarantine period he continued to stay in Tumakuru due to the lockdown.
After 40 days he had developed some problems and was admitted to the designated hospital in Tumakuru Thursday. His throat swab was collected and sent to the laboratory and it tested positive of Friday.
Earlier cases
A 65-year-old man of Sira in Tumakuru district who had returned from Nizamuddin in Delhi after participating in a religious congregation died on March 27 due to COVID-19. His son, P-84, also tested positive for COVID-19 and was treated at Indira Gandhi Children’s Hospital in Bengaluru. He has recovered and has returned to Sira.
