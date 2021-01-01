Gujarat handicrafts utsav at JSS Urban Haat

A two-week Gujarat Handicrafts Utsav and Special Handloom Expo, titled Samskruthi-2020, is underway at JSS Urban Haat on the outskirts of the city.
It commenced on Wednesday and features products and handicraft items from Gujarat. A release said Government of Gujarat, selects weavers from different regions and gives them opportunity in such events and this time 40 weavers and craftsmen from Kutch are taking part in the expo.
Featured and exhibited products include embroidery from Kutch region, handloom products, bamboo and jute items, clay articles, beat works and other eco-friendly jewellery created by the artisans.
The event is being jointly held in association with the office of the Development Commissioner (Handlooms), Government of India, Ministry of Textiles; Cauvery Handlooms, Bengaluru; Department of Handloom and Textile and Commerce, Government of Karnataka; and Indext-C , Government of Gujarat, Ahmedabad,, Gujarat, the release said.
JSS Mahavidyapeeta executive secretary CG Betsurmath, Vidyapeeta Technical Education division joint director HR Mahadevaswamy, Department of Handloom and Textile, Deputy Director LakshmanaTalwar, Indext-C Manager Snehal Makhwana and JSS Urban Haat Coordinator Rakesh Rai and others were present during the inaugural event. The expo is opened to the public from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. the release added.
--------------eom-------------
