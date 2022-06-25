Guinness World Record Attempt made in Gadag

They have successfully made an attempt to create a new Guinness World Record in “Most consecutive wheel-style skips by a pair”

Students of KLE Society’s Jagadguru Tontadarya College, Gadag-Betageri Akasha B. Jogaraddi and Shravankumar Kindri have successfully made an attempt to create a new Guinness World Record in “Most consecutive wheel-style skips by a pair”. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

They have successfully made an attempt to create a new Guinness World Record in “Most consecutive wheel-style skips by a pair”

Students of KLE Society’s Jagadguru Tontadarya College, Gadag-Betageri have successfully made an attempt to create new Guinness World Record in “Most consecutive wheel-style skips by a pair”.

In the record attempt made on Thursday, postgraduate students of English literature Akasha B. Jogaraddi and Shravankumar Kindri were able to achieve 5024 skips within 40 minutes and 20 seconds.

As per Guinness Book of World Records, the present record is held by a Japanese pair Yu Okamoto and Norihisa Taguchi, who achieved 1,559 skips in Asaka, Saitama, Japan, on 14 November 2019. In their record attempt Akasha and Shravankumar were able to achieve skips that are nearly three times of the earlier record. The record attempt has Guinness World Record Reference number 210227175217mcws.

According to the principal of the college Prof. P. G. Patil, the record attempt was made as per Guinness World Record rules and regulations. There were two witnesses namely, Vijayakumar Naik, a fitness trainer from Bagalkot and Shrinivas Gulagandi, Physical Teacher from CBSC School Gadag. Basavaraj Chikkannavar, physical director of KLE Society’s JT College, Gadag and Sachidananda Rathod, Police in Reserve Battalion. Munirabad of Koppal District were two-time keepers for the event.

Congratulating the students after the successful record attempt, Prof. P.G. Patil, emphasized the need for physical fitness among the students and asked the students to take active part in sports and extra-curricular activities. The video recording of the entire record attempt will be sent to the Guinness Book of World Record adjudicators for verification and confirmation of the record.