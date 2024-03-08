Guarantee beneficiaries’ convention in Chamarajanagar on March 12

March 08, 2024 07:37 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - MYSURU

Chief Minister Siddaramiaah is visiting Chamarajanagar on March 12 to inaugurate the convention of the beneficiaries of five guarantee schemes. The convention will be held at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Stadium in Chamarajanagar.

In this connection, a delegation of elected representatives and officials visited the venue on Thursday to discuss arrangements to be made for the convention.

C. Puttarangashetty, A.R. Krishnamurthy, H.M. Ganesh Prasad, MLAs, CADA president P. Mariswamy, Deputy Commissioner Shilpa Nag, Superintendent of Police Padmini Sahu, and other officers were present.

The delegation discussed the large-sized stage required for the convention, shelter for the beneficiaries, drinking water, seating arrangements, parking and other arrangements.

The MLAs said a large number of beneficiaries are expected to attend the convention and accordingly the arrangements have to be done at the stadium.

Later, in a meeting chaired by Ms. Nag, she said responsibilities had been entrusted to the officers of various departments given the mega event.

She said the beneficiaries have to be brought from all the Gram Panchayats and they need to be dropped back to their villages after the event. This responsibility has to be looked after by the officers and officers will be tasked in this regard at the hobli and taluk level.

Buses for bringing beneficiaries to the venue, stage, generators, public address system, LED screens, invitations, mobile toilets, parking and other arrangements need to be taken care of by the officers who have been allotted the responsibilities.

Stalls that highlight the schemes of the government and the feedback from the beneficiaries have to be collected from the beneficiaries about the schemes.

“There should not be any lapses. The event has to be organised in a planned way. Instructions given from time to time have to be complied with. The officers have to work according to their responsibilities,” she told the meeting.

A.R. Krishnamurthy, MLA, said beneficiaries in large numbers are expected to participate in the convention and expressed confidence that the event will be a big success.