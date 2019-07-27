GTD defends nominations to Syndicates of 13 universities

The nominations made to the Syndicates of 13 State-run universities, by the former coalition government, were strongly defended by the former Minister for Higher Education G.T. Deve Gowda, who has offered to quit public life if any irregularities were proved.

Mr. Gowda’s defence comes amid charges of corruption levelled by Arun Shahpur and V.S. Sankanur, BJP MLCs, who met Chief Secretary T.M. Vijay Bhaskar in Bengaluru on Wednesday with an appeal to rescind the nominations.

Mr. Gowda said the recent nominations marked a departure from the hitherto “political” nominations.

A new tradition has now been introduced in the State by choosing suitable educated candidates to the Syndicate after discussions with retired Vice-Chancellors and experienced academics since December 2018, he contended. Not only are the nominees doctorates and masters’ degree holders, they are also qualified education experts, he said.

The nominees are “non-political” entities and while making the appointments social justice has also been taken care of, Mr. Gowda contended.

He said the allegations were “imaginary” and meant to misguide the public. He also challenged the opponents to prove the charges and if they are true, Mr. Gowda said he would retire from public life.

Meanwhile, the BJP MLCs, who submitted a memorandum to the Chief Secretary, argued that the nominations, dated July 20, 2019, were made at a time when the coalition government was about to fall and the Governor had cautioned the government against taking any decisions of public importance.

They also contended that the nominations were made under the provisions of the Karnataka Universities Act 2000, which had already been replaced by a new Act that is awaiting the Governor’s assent.

They have urged the Chief Secretary to withhold the nominations and direct the universities against notifying the nominations.