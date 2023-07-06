HamberMenu
Gruha Jyothi registrations cross 1 crore in Karnataka

In the Bescom limits, a total of 41,14,567 consumers had registered for the scheme

July 06, 2023 04:28 pm | Updated 04:33 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of people queuing up to register for Gruha Jyothi scheme, in Bengaluru.

A file photo of people queuing up to register for Gruha Jyothi scheme, in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Karnataka government’s ambitious Gruha Jyothi scheme reached a new milestone with the total number of consumer registrations crossing 1 crore on July 6.

Gruha Jyothi is a scheme of the Congress government in which households in Karnataka can avail 200 units of free power. A total of 1,00,20,163 consumers had registered up to Thursday July 6 across Karnataka.

In the Bescom limits, a total of 41,14,567 consumers had registered for the scheme. The number in CESC limits is 15,35,045, Gescom is 10,54,359, Hescom is 21,09,473, HRECS is 50,425, and from Mescom limits is 11,56,294.

Bescom41,14,567
CESC15,35,045
Gescom10,54,359
Hescom21,09,473
HRECS50,425
Mescom11,56,294
Total1,00,20,163

In a tweet, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, “More than 1 crore families of the State have successfully applied for our government’s ambitious Gruha Jyoti Yojana. Our objective is to deliver the scheme to all eligible families through minimum requirements and simple application process. Those who are covered by the scheme should apply without fail and help others to apply as well. May the light of peace arise in the lives of people who are suffering due to price hike.”

On the first day of registration, 96,305 consumers had registered.

