GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Group of assailants kills BJP leader in Kalaburagi

Mahantappa Allure was the president of Dhanalakshmi Cooperative Society in Sarsamba village

February 29, 2024 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

BJP leader Mahantappa S. Allure (45) of Sarsamba was brutally murdered by a group of assailants at his agricultural field in Sarsamba village of Aland taluk in Kalaburagi district on Thursday.

The deceased Mahantappa was the president of Dhanalakshmi Cooperative Society in Sarsamba village. He was elected as a gram panchayat member thrice.

Mahantappa used to collect milk from cows at his agriculture field every morning. The assailants, who tracked his daily routines, waylaid him and attacked him with lethal weapons, leaving him seriously injured.

Mahantappa was rushed to a private hospital in Solapur district of Maharashtra. But, Mahantappa failed to respond to treatment and breathed his last.

Police are yet to ascertain the reason for the murder.

A case has been registered at the Madan Hipparga Police Station.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.