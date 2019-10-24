Greens won’t be fired-up this Deepavali

The parking space is full. Sellers and buyers are bargaining hard, while some stalls are trying to attract buyers, especially children, with the sound of whistles.

Several shops and temporary tents selling crackers have popped up on Hosur Road. With around 40 shops on the Attibele side, and over 50 on the Tamil Nadu side in Zuzuwadi, signs of Deepavali are everywhere.

But there doesn’t seem to be much hope of an environment-friendly festival. ‘Green crackers’, touted to result in 30-35% less particulate emission, expected to take centre stage this year, are missing at the firecracker hub.

“Not many customers have asked for it,” said Satyanarayana V., a fireworks vendor, blaming the government for failing to create awareness on it. “Even many manufacturers have not produced them,” he added. According to him, less than 5% of the total bulk bought are green crackers.

Buyers said they have no choice but to settle for what is available. “There is neither political will nor ethical commitment to make and sell green crackers. Something is better than nothing. So instead of asking people not to burst firecrackers, it’s better to encourage them to use less polluting ones,” said a buyer, who wished to be anonymous.

Sandhya N., who came specifically looking for green crackers, said she, like many others, was having a hard time identifying them as most manufacturers have failed to use the green label for them.

Sales yet to pick up

According to many sellers, as the festival has fallen at the end of the month, sales are low compared to last year. The general trend is of people going for firecrackers producing less sound, they added. “There is one section of people who will celebrate festivals no matter what. The sales will definitely shoot up during the weekend. We are expecting good business this year,” said Abdul.R.

Mr. Abdul has been putting up a stall at Zuzuwadi, T.N., for the past five years. When he put up a stall for the first time in 2013, there were over 250 shops. “The number of shops has been reducing. Now there must be not more than 110 on either side of the border,” he said.

Saravana. C., another seller who has a permanent shop at Zuzuwadi, said the mood is “dull” this year. “Rain during the last two days has spoiled the scene here. Otherwise, this place would have been crowded from the afternoon itself,” he said.

But the regular customers continue to stream in. “We come here every year as there is more variety, and prices are cheaper compared to the city,” said Sahana Jayakumar, who travelled from Rajajinagar.

R.K. Chaudry., a PSU employee, said he came all the way from Marthahalli. “It’s worth it if you buy in bulk. You get up to 80% off and some more after the final bill. Four of us have come and we are buying crackers for our colleagues and friends as well,” he said.