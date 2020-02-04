Greens see red over appointment of mining baron to wildlife board

The appointment of a mining baron to the State Wildlife Board has drawn the ire of conservation activists who have questioned the government’s decision.

A government circular dated January 22 cleared the names of four individuals, including Dinesh Singhi who is the owner of Bharat Mines and Minerals, Ballari.

The reason the appointment was being questioned is that the State Wildlife Board reviews the applications of various projects such as mining, highways, dams and other similar activities that come up in or around tiger reserves, wildlife sanctuaries, national parks, and protected areas.

Kappatagudda

Activists have pointed out that this was a clear case of conflict of interest and the appointment was questionable as there are vested interest groups lobbying to de-notify the Kappatagudda Wildlife Sanctuary in Gadag. Though there were protests against its denotification, sources said there was pressure on the government by the mining lobby to de-notify the wildlife sanctuary status to Kappatagudda.

This is not the first time that stakeholders with conflict of interest with wildlife conservation have been appointed to the State Wildlife Board. This is similar to the appointment of a mini-hydel owner with a few forest offences to the wildlife board a few years ago.

The current move has been questioned by activists on the grounds that people with vested interest are being appointed to what should be the domain of ecologically concerned individuals.

Instead of appointing experts drawn from conservation and environmental sciences, the government is abetting lobby groups by clearing their appointment to such important statutory bodies, say the activists.