  Budget 2024
  Data
  Health
  Editorial
Great fervour marks Maratha Day at MLIRC in Belagavi

February 04, 2024 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
A Fort-to-Fort Cycle Expedition being flagged off during the Maratha Day celebrations at MLIRC in the Belagavi Military Cantonment area on Sunday.

| Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Maratha Day was celebrated in the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre in Belagavi on Sunday with great fervour.

February 4 is celebrated as Maratha Day across the Regiment to mark the historic significance.

This is to recall the day in 1670 when Maratha ruler Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj conquered the famous Kondhana Fort (now known as Sinhgad) near Pune.

Dignitaries gathered for the Maratha Day celebrations at MLIRC in Belagavi Military Cantonment area on Sunday.

| Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Tanaji Malusare, the Military leader, fought valiantly and made the supreme sacrifice to conquer the Kondhana Fort.

Major General Hitesh Bhalla, Colonel of MLIRC, helmed the solemn wreath-laying ceremony as a symbol of respect for the sacrifices made by the brave soldiers.

The Colonel, flanked by uniformed officers and dignitaries, laid a wreath at the memorial to honour the martyrs who have contributed to the rich legacy of the Maratha Regiment.

Major Sandeep flagged off the Fort-to-Fort Cycle Expedition to showcase the resilience and endurance of the Maratha soldiers. Enthusiastic cyclists included serving and retired Regiment personnel who joined the rally from one historic fort to another. The expedition covered several forts.

The celebrations were attended by a diverse audience, including military officials and their families, veterans, Veer Naaris, all joining hands to commemorate the rich heritage of the Maratha Regiment.

