Graduation day

January 05, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Dignitaries and graduates at the Graduation Day organised by JSS AHER in Mysuru on Thursday.

Dignitaries and graduates at the Graduation Day organised by JSS AHER in Mysuru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

The graduation day of School of Life Sciences, Mysuru and Life Sciences Department, JSS Academy of Higher Education, Mysuru was held here on Thursday. The courses that the department runs include bioinformatics, cognitive neuroscience, cosmetic science, medical statistics, medical physics, nanoscience and technology. A total of 666 (294 UG and 372 PG with a female-male ratio of 75:25) graduated in 2022 and 35 students received medals and certificates for their outstanding performance in various courses. Around 83 per cent of toppers were women and 17 per cent were men. H.A. Ranganath, Chairman, Board of Governors, IIIT Kurnool was invited as the chief guest to the graduation day, and to confer the degrees.

