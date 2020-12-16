GP polls: SEC directs political parties, leaders to keep away from campaign

The State Election Commission has sought to remind all political parties and their leaders that campaigning either directly or indirectly for any of the candidates or holding campaign meetings for the forthcoming gram panchayat polls would amount to violation of model code of conduct.
In a release, the SEC pointed out that the gram panchayat elections are to be held on a non-partisan basis and has appealed to political parties and leaders to help conduct these rural grassroots elections in such a manner.
It has also indicated that the candidates are not supposed to use the party flag or emblem in their pamphlets. It pointed out that the candidates have been given “open symbols” in a bid to ensure that the elections are not linked to their parties.
In the fray
Meanwhile, the SEC noted that 1,17,383 candidates were in the fray for the first phase of elections to be held on December 22 for 43,238 wards from 117 taluks that are going for polling. Already, 4,377 candidates had been declared elected unopposed, the release by SEC said. Nominations have not been filed for 432 wards.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath