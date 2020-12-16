GP polls: SEC directs political parties, leaders to keep away from campaign

The State Election Commission has sought to remind all political parties and their leaders that campaigning either directly or indirectly for any of the candidates or holding campaign meetings for the forthcoming gram panchayat polls would amount to violation of model code of conduct.

In a release, the SEC pointed out that the gram panchayat elections are to be held on a non-partisan basis and has appealed to political parties and leaders to help conduct these rural grassroots elections in such a manner.

It has also indicated that the candidates are not supposed to use the party flag or emblem in their pamphlets. It pointed out that the candidates have been given “open symbols” in a bid to ensure that the elections are not linked to their parties.

In the fray

Meanwhile, the SEC noted that 1,17,383 candidates were in the fray for the first phase of elections to be held on December 22 for 43,238 wards from 117 taluks that are going for polling. Already, 4,377 candidates had been declared elected unopposed, the release by SEC said. Nominations have not been filed for 432 wards.