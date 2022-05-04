GP member succumbs to KFD

A native of Sagar taluk, found infected with Kyasanur Forest Disease, died at a hospital in Manipal on Tuesday.

Ramaswamy Karuvane, 56, complained of fever on April 24. He was admitted to the government hospital at Sagar and later he was shifted to Manipal in Udupi district. However his condition did not improve and he succumbed to fever.

Ramaswamy is a member of Aralagodu Gram Panchayat. In the year 2019-20, many cases of KFD were reported in the gram panchayat and more than 20 people died.

Sagar MLA Hartal Halappa visited Ramaswamy's family on Wednesday to convey his condolences.

The Department of Health and Family Welfare has taken up survey in the locality to identify people with symptoms of the disease.