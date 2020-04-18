Karnataka

‘Govt. will take up comprehensive overhaul of McGann Hospital’

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K.S. Eshwarappa has said that the State government will take up a comprehensive overhaul of McGann Hospital, the government hospital attached to Shivamogga Institute of Medical Sciences(SIMS).

A fire mishap was reported at the paediatric ward of the hospital recently following which a committee was formed to probe the incident.

Speaking to presspersons after participating in review meeting of the functioning of the hospital and preparations in the district to prevent spread of COVID-19, Mr. Eshwarappa said vacant posts of radiologists at the hospital would be filled soon. He said a probe would be conducted into the death of three patients in past two days owing to various health problems.

K.B. Sivakumar, Deputy Commissioner, said Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs) had visited over 60,000 houses in Shivamogga City Corporation limits in the past four days for health survey. Similar surveillance activities would be held in rural areas, he said.

B.Y. Raghavendra, Shivamogga MP; H. Halappa, Sagar MLA; Araga Jnanendra, Tirthahalli MLA; and Ayanur Manjunath, MLC attended the meeting.

