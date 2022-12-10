Govt. will soon issue circular renaming ‘Salaam Aarati’ as ‘Aarati Namaskara’: Jolle

December 10, 2022 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - Bengaluru

The State government will soon issue a circular renaming ‘Salaam Aarati’ ritual followed in some temples in Karnataka as ‘Aarati Namaskara’, Shashikala Jolle, Minister for Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments, has said. It is believed that the ritual was named by 18th century Mysore king Tipu Sultan during his visits to those temples.

The decision comes after Hindutva outfits urged the State government to abolish the rituals “performed in the name of Tipu Sultan” at some temples. The decision was taken after a meeting of Karnataka Dharmika Parishat, and a separate circular would be issued by the government soon, said the Minister.

“The official circular will be issued to all temples following this ritual to continue with it but rename ‘Salaam Aarati’ as ‘Aarati Namaskara’,” Ms. Jolle told The Hindu.

Kashekodi Suryanarayana Bhat, member of the parishat, said that such rituals were performed in well-known temples, including Kukke Sri Subrahmanya Temple, Sri Mahalingeshwara Temple at Puttur, Mookambika Temple at Kollur and a few others during evenings.

Earlier the Vishwa Hindu Parishad had urged the Kollur temple authorities to go for “course correction” and call the ritual “pradosha pooje.” However, the temple’s Executive Officer had clarified that nowhere was the evening ‘aarati’ named “Salaam Mangalaarathi” in the temple’s records.

Historian Talakadu Chikkarange Gowda said the ritual was instituted to mark Tipu Sultan’s visit to these temples. “These are markers of syncretic culture of the State. The local narratives often use these as metaphors for the greatness of the temple, that even those from other religions revered them. For a ruler like Tipu Sultan, these were instrumental in demonstrating how he treated other religions also with respect in his territory. These rituals at temples often changed with new rulers, while some remained. Now the question arises as to who will decide if the name is to be changed. Does Dharmika Parishat have the right to do so?” he asked.