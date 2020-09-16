Govt. to soon devise a permanentsolution to sea erosion

The State government will soon come out with a comprehensive plan to provide a permanent solution to sea erosion across the coast, according to Kapil Mohan, Principal Secretary to Government, Infrastructure Development, Ports and Inland Water Transport Department and CEO of Karnataka Maritime Board.
Speaking after inspecting several areas affected by sea erosion and also those where preventive works have been taken up in Dakshina Kannada, Mr. Mohan said that the permanent solution would be arrived at using the latest technology.
One such work was taken up at Ullal-Mukkacheri recently and it has helped arrest sea erosion, he noted. Mr. Mohain inspected a ₹ 18-crore project comprising a 635-m-long and 10-m-tall protection wall at Mukkacheri.
Such protection walls, the officer said, could help prevent sea erosion. The government would be urged to opt for permanent protection walls in areas prone to sea erosion in the coming days.
Giving the example of the Someshwara stretch that has been witnessing large-scale sea erosion, Mr. Mohan asked officials concerned to submit a comprehensive report in consultation with the local people to plan for a permanent solution.
He also visited Tannirbhavi, Bengre, Someshwara-Uchchila, Batpady and other places.
Sustainable Coastal Development Project officials Gopala Nayak, Mohammed Hanif and others were present.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath