Govt. to pay stamp duty on lease agreement of Nirani Sugars Ltd.

The State government has decided to pay stamp duty of ₹24.3 crore to execute the lease agreement with Nirani Sugars Ltd., for operating the Pandavapura sugar factory in Mandya district.

Speaking to reporters on decisions taken at a Cabinet meeting here on Friday, Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs J.C. Madhuswamy said Nirani Sugars Ltd., a company owned by Minister for Industries Murugesh Nirani, has been asked to reimburse the stamp duty to the government during the 10-year period.

Grant for airport

The Cabinet decided to grant an additional ₹65.5 crore for providing additional facilities at the airport at Shivamogga. Already a sum of ₹384 crore had been released to the airport which was under construction, he said.

A sum of ₹307.95 crore was approved for a project at Hutti Gold Mines and ₹19.9 crore approved for bridge-cum-barrage across Vedavati river at Mailanahalli in Challakere taluk, Mr. Madhuswamy said.