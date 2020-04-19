Karnataka govt. to boost economy of farming sector: Minister

Minister for Cooperation S.T. Somashekar has on Sunday said that the Karnataka government has been taking pragmatic measures including issuing crop loans to farmers to boost the economy of the agriculture sector.

He visited the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) yard at Ramanagara district on Sunday.

Speaking to media persons, Mr. Somashekar said the Government would issue crop loans to the tune of ₹13,000 crore during the current financial year. Last year loans worth ₹13,000 were issued to the farmers.

According to the Minister, the Government is committed to uplift the COVID-19 crisis-hit farming sector through some pragmatic approaches.

Infrastructure facilities at all APMC yards/markets have been improved and 'Green Passes' have been issued to ensure the agriculturists sell/transport their produces without any hindrances, said the Minister.

He said that any grower can sell any produce at APMCs from 3 a.m. to 1 p.m. They will be provided masks and sanitisers.

Mr. Somashekar has hinted that the Government is helping the horticulturists to get compensation for their unsold produces.

The Government would shortly release guidelines for issuing crop loans to the growers. The Department of Agriculture would survey the crop loss owing to the reduced demand for some of the growers' produces such as capsicum and lemon, Mr. Somashekar said.