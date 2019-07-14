Govt. ‘stable for now’, says G.T. Deve Gowda

JD(S) MLA for Chamundeshwari G.T. Deve Gowda has opined that the coalition government in the State is “stable for now”, but he could not vouch for its continuation for the remainder of its term.

Though he did not say it in as many words, Mr. Gowda, in reply to a question on whether the government would last for its full term, said he could not vouch for it though it was stable for now. “Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy himself has announced that he would seek a trust vote and has asked the Speaker to fix a date,” he added.

On the continuing drama over the resignation of MLAs, he said the rebel MLAs were fearing how it will play out, but “we in the ruling coalition are not harbouring any fears”.

Mr. Gowda said he would not go to Mumbai again to broker peace, and added that “everything will unfold in the State”.

Meanwhile, MLA for K.R. Nagar S.R. Mahesh said the government would complete its term and Mr. Kumaraswamy would win the trust vote and continue as Chief Minister. Many of the rebel MLAs were having second thoughts over their resignations, he said, and expressed confidence that things would return to normal in a few days.