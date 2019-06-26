Govt. seeks opinion on linking Varada and Bedti streams

The State government has sought expert opinion to finalise a proposal to link the Varada and the Bedti streams to tackle the problem of water shortage in Dharwad district, Dharwad MLA Amrut Desai has said.

Speaking at a function in Narendra village near here recently, Mr. Desai said that considering the seriousness of water crisis in the district, it is not possible to supply water from the Malaprabha to all villages in Dharwad taluk. Hence, discussions are on to finalise a scheme to link the Varada and the Bedti streams based on expert opinion. This matter has also been discussed with Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, who represents Dharwad Lok Sabha Constituency, and he too has responded positively to the proposal, he said.

Mr. Desai added that very shortly a delegation would be taken to Water Resources Minister D.K. Shivakumar on finalising the proposal. Following drought in the last five years, water-table in the region has depleted. Borewells have gone dry and tanks have also dried.

Hence, a serious thought has been given to reduce the water stress in rural areas by exploring new ways to ensure availability of water, he said and appealed to the people to ensure that water is used judiciously in their day-to-day works.

On the occasion, Yuva Brigade volunteers planted nearly 500 saplings on the Malleppajjana Mutt premises.