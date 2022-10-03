Govt. releases ₹4 crore for controlling leaf disease in arecanut plants

For controlling the leaf disease impacting arecanut plantations in coastal and malnad districts of Karnataka, the State government has released ₹4 crore. This would be passed on to farmers who own less than 1.5 acres of arecanut plantation.

The leaf disease has been impacting arecanut plants widely in Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Kodagu districts, said Home Minister Araga Jnanendra in a press release here.

Out of allocated ₹8 crore, the government has released ₹4 crore in the first phase, he said.

Each farmer is eligible to avail ₹4,000 per acre for controlling the disease by effectively undertaking chemical sprays. The disease has spread over 20,000 hectares of arecanut plantations.