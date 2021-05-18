Govt. plans protection of children who have lost parents owing to pandemic

The Women and Child Development Department is setting platforms to protect children who have lost a parent or both parents in the COVID-19 pandemic across the State. It has urged people to inform such cases to Makkala Sahayavani on 1098 for the protection of children.

It will identify children whose parents have died in the pandemic or one parent has died and another is in the hospital or if both parents are hospitalised or in a case where a parent has died and the other parent is in a far away place.

The State has decided to identify a close relative of the affected child as “fit person” under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, to hand over the child for care on a temporary basis. This is being done to ensure a family atmosphere for the children, Women and Child Development Minister Shashikala Jolle told presspersons here on Tuesday. “The government will be taking up the responsibility of care and rehabilitation of children upto 18 years.”

For long-term care of the child, the government will facilitate the adoption process among blood relatives or close relatives in the family as per the norms under Adoption Regulations, 2017. If the relatives do not come forward, the child or children would be given on adoption through CARINGS, and as per the regulations under Juvenile Justice Act and Adoption Regulations, 2017.

Further, for children between 0 and 6 years, who are affected by COVID-19, quarantine facilities and temporary care facilities are being set up in adoption centres across 30 districts, the Minister said. For those children in the age group of 7 to 18 years quarantine and temporary care will be offered in identified facilities in each district.

Meanwhile, in an effort to provide medical care for the COVID-19 affected children, paediatric care centres will be set up in all districts and serious cases will be referred to the paediatric wards in district and taluk general hospitals