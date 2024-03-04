GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Govt. notifies guidelines for speedy disposal of small farmers’ cases in courts

President of India Draupadi Murmu gave her assent The Code of Civil Procedure (Karnataka Amendment) Bill, 2023

March 04, 2024 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has issued a gazette notification framing guidelines for providing speedy disposal of cases to help small farmers and people from economically weaker sections in courts within six months.

President of India Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the Bill – The Code of Civil Procedure (Karnataka Amendment) Bill, 2023, passed by the State legislature.

Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs H.K. Patil told reporters on Monday that with the notification of the Act and rules, the small farmers and people from economically weaker sections need not wait in courts to settle cases more than six months.

He said, “Person belonging to the weaker section means a person whose annual income from all sources should not exceed ₹3 lakh.”

Who is small farmer?

The Act defined that a “small farmer” is a person who holds not more than two units of land and the annual income not exceeding ₹3 lakh and his income drawn from agriculture.

Under the Act, a unit meant two hectares of unirrigated land; or one and one-fourth hectares of rain-fed wet land. It also meant that a half hectare of land has facilities for growing one irrigated crop or for growing plantation crops or grapes or coconut or areca nut or sugarcane or used for growing mulberry by irrigation.

One unit also meant a quarter hectare of land having perennial irrigation facilities or facilities for growing more than one irrigated crop in a year. Under the Act, “plantation crop” included cardamom, coffee, rubber and tea.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.