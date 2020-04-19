Govt. mulling conditional permit for construction activities, says Shettar

The State government is mulling over granting conditional permission for construction of buildings, roads, bridges and other such works after April 20, Large and Medium Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar has said. Chairing a meeting of officials here recently, Mr. Shettar said that lockdown should not come in the way of development works and the construction workers should not suffer from loss of income. However, no such works should be taken up in the containment areas, he added.

The contractors who have bagged the tender for these works should set up camps for labour and provide staying and food facilities to them. However, the workforce will not be allowed to travel to their native places every day. The development works which have been stalled for the last one month can be restarted but only after taking permission. The responsibility will be on the contractor to ensure the safety of workers.

Apart from construction labour, this relaxation is available for plumbers and mechanics too. The development works in rural areas too can continue hassle-free and priority should be given for drinking water projects without violating the lockdown orders, he said. Deputy Commissioner M. Deepa said that under the NDRF, 436 migrant workers are being provided shelter and food facility at various hostels in the district. As many as 3,000 food packets have been delivered so far to brick kiln workers.