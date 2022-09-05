Govt. may form panel to probe allegations of corruption: Nagesh

Close on the heels of allegations of corruption being levelled against the Education Department, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education B.C. Nagesh on Monday said there was a proposal to form a commission or committee to receive and investigate the complaints related to the department.

“Action will be taken against the guilty after receiving the inquiry report,” the Minister said while participating in a programme that had been organised in Bengaluru to mark Teachers’ Day.

He asked the Education Department officials to work honestly and transparently.

The Minister’s statement on the move to initiate an inquiry into allegations of corruption has assumed importance as Registered Unaided Private Schools Managements Association (RUPSA) had accused the officers of the department and the Minister of indulging in rampant corruption. They had even complained to the Prime Minister.

“The deadline given for registration of new private schools has been extended several times. However, some schools failed to register. Such schools are identified and listed so that children do not face any difficulty in getting admission in such schools. However, allegations are being levelled against the Education Department. Such an action is taken in the interest of the children,” he said.

“The real estate and land mafias had set their sights on grabbing the property of government schools. Thus, a special campaign is being conducted to protect the property of government schools. Every effort is being made to register the property of the schools with the Education Department,” he said.

Meanwhile, participating in the programme, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the new recruitments of teachers will match the number of those retiring the services in the coming days.

“The new teachers will be recruited a year before to fill the vacancies of those who retire and they will be trained before filling them in the vacancies created by retirement,” the Chief Minister said.

Stating that ₹25,000 crore has been allocated to the field of education in this budget, he said the government spent ₹19,000 crore on teachers’ salaries and ₹5,000 crore was spent on development of schools. To reduce the burden in education sector, 15,000 teachers will be appointed, he added.

Further, in the light of reports that children were dropping out of school due to absence of toilets, Mr. Bommai said that the government intends to create separate toilet facilities for girls and boys in all government schools in one year’s time. “We have announced this on August 15 and the project will be completed by next August 15. By next August, 4,000 anganwadi centres will be constructed.”

The Chief Minister said that the government has directed the Education Department to bring discipline and simplification of rules to prevent harassment to teachers. “We have observed that NOC is being issued to set up new schools without any verification. This will have an impact on children’s education and quality. Government will take action against those who violated the rules and also those who enabled violation of rules.”

He also said that priority will be given for development of education in aspirational taluk by increasing the funds. “Government will also look into the improvement of work environment, and decisions will be based on humanitarian grounds and realities.”