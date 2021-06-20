Govt. issues revised order giving norms relaxation in Dharwad

The State government has issued a revised circular relaxing lockdown norms across Dharwad district, district in-charge Minister Jagadish Shettar said in Hubballi on Sunday.

Due to some communication error, the name of Dharwad district was left out of the list of districts with relaxations, despite test positivity rate being less than 5%, he told journalists.

The confusion was caused by a list forwarded by the COVID war room in Bengaluru that put the positivity percentage at 5.7%. Actually, Dharwad’s positivity rate is 4.5% . “I conveyed this fact to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa who issued a revised circular,” he said.

He thanked the people for their cooperation during the lockdown. However, people should not let their guard down. They should continue to follow COVID-19 protocol.

All shops and factories will open during the day. City buses, BRTS and intra-State route buses will operate. The State government will take a decision on operating inter-State buses, he said.