‘Govt. has lost majority due to internal conflicts in Cong.’

Members of the district unit of the Congress and the BJP staged protests in Kalaburagi on Tuesday, accusing one another of political horse-trading.

The district unit of the Congress Committee, led by its president Jagdev Guttedar, took out a protest from the party office to Indira Smarak Bhavan to condemn the BJP’s move to indulge in horse-trading.

The members raised slogans against the BJP leaders in the State and held the Central leadership of that party responsible for the recent development in State politics and termed it undemocratic.

The BJP was pressuring the Congress and the Janata Dal(S) MLAs to quit, and it was murder of democracy, Mr. Guttedar alleged and said that the party that speaks of ethics and morality, is resorting to such undemocratic act and cheap tactics for political gain.

‘CM should resign’

The BJP district unit staged a protest at Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel Chowk and demanded that Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy tender his resignation. Due to internal conflicts within the Congress, the government had lost majority and had no moral right to continue in office, it said.

State committee of the Janavadi Mahila Sanghatane also staged a demonstration at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in protest against the recent political developments.

The BJP leaders in the State as well as the Centre were trying to destabilise the coalition government since the day it was formed, State committee member K. Neela said.

The BJP as an Opposition had failed to raise issues related to the common people. The Cabinet Ministers and MLAs from the respective constituencies have failed to tackle drought, drinking water crisis and problems related to the farming community. Issues of health and unemployment have been abandoned.

The political representatives are busy in resort politics to gain power, she said and appealed to the people of the State to teach such leaders a lesson.