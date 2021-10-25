Govt. duped of ₹2.89 crore through fake bills

After an incident of siphoning off ₹2.89 crore by presenting fake bills came to light, a complaint has been filed against auditor of Karnataka Neeravari Nigam (KNN) and two of his aides.

Chief Auditor of KNN N.S. Varadraj has filed a complaint with the Dharwad Suburban Police Station against three persons, KNN auditor Deepak Mudalagi and two of his aides, R.B. Sheikh and A.Y. Mulla.

In his complaint, Mr. Varadraj has said that the accused had cheated KNN by creating fake bills under Hippargi Barrage works and duping the State Government. All the three accused had forged the signatures of higher officials and withdrawn the money in two instalments — ₹1.44 crore and ₹1.45 crore, the complainant has said.

As per sources, Deepak Mudalagi had earlier worked as office superintendent under Hippargi Barrage for six months and now is working at CADA in Jamkhandi. During audit, it had come to light that Deepak Mudalagi had created fake bills and two of his friends had supported him.

Subsequently a four-member committee was set up to look into the issue and the committee submitted its report after a detailed inquiry in which it found that all the three were involved in creating fake bills. In its report, the committee has said that as Deepak Mudalagi could not transfer the amount to his bank account in view of some technical issues, he had transferred it to the bank accounts of his friends.