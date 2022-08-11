Govt. directs Assistant Commissioner to hoist national flag at Idgah Maidan

The State government has decided to hoist the national flag and celebrate Independence Day at Idgah Maidan in Chamarajpet in Bengaluru on Monday.

Revenue Minister R. Ashok on Thursday said the department has issued an order directing the Assistant Commissioner of Bengaluru North to hoist the flag.

“Everyone can participate in the event” organised by the government and only elected representatives would be allowed to share the dais. No shouting of religious slogans would be allowed, Mr. Ashok told reporters at a press conference here.

Asked about Chamarajpet MLA B.Z. Zameer Khan’s plan to hoist the tricolour on Independence Day, Mr. Ashok said no one had approached him and given him petition on hoisting the flag. “So far, I have not received any application seeking permission for hoisting the national flag on this ground,” he said.

Maintaining peace and communal harmony was the top priority of the government and all precautionary steps would be taken to maintain peace, the Minister said. “Let us celebrate the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in a grand manner,” he said.

The Minister said the Revenue Department was the owner of the Idgah Maidan and it would decide on allowing any kind of activities, including Ganesha festival, on August 31.

The department will consider all the aspects and take an appropriate decision in consultation with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Mr. Ashok said.

Groups associated with the right-wing ideology have welcomed the government’s decision.