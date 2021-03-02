Govt. committed to facilitate world-class maritime infrastructure, CM

Huge potential of coastal belt could be unblocked if connectivity issues were addressed, NMPT Chairman

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Tuesday said the State was committed to facilitate world-class maritime infrastructure through private participation and urged entrepreneurs to invest in the maritime sector.

He was speaking at a session on ‘Investment opportunities in Karnataka’ as a part of the Maritime India Virtual Summit 2021 organised by Union Ministry of Shipping in association with Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

Mr. Yediyurappa said the government had facilitated construction of a greenfield port under PPP at Honnavara with an investment of ₹600 crore. Another ₹3,000 crore were likely to be invested in two more greenfield ports at Pavinakurve and Belikeri in Uttara Kannada district, he said. This was apart from developing second phases of Karwar and Mangaluru fishing ports at an estimated cost of ₹1,172 crore.

In his introductory address, Additional Chief Secretary (Infrastructure Development) Kapil Mohan said the government intends to convert Karnataka into a Global Maritime Hub through private participation. Karnataka Maritime Board intends to unlock the huge potential of land and island along the coast.

Director of Ports K.C. Swamy said the government also intends to encourage ship building and breaking industries along the coast.

Value unblocking

New Mangalore Port Trust chairman A.V. Ramana said though Karnataka has 12 non-major and one major port, lack of proper connectivity has blocked their values. He hoped the present dynamic leadership would address the connectivity between the coast and the hinterland. If ports were developed and connectivity was improved, the huge value could be unblocked ushering in port-led industrialisation and development. Tourism too could flourish along with facilities to fishermen, he said.

Suryaprakash, CEO of Honnavar Port Pvt., Ltd., said work on the project has already commenced after obtaining necessary clearances from different departments and agencies. While designs for the breakwaters, jetty etc., have already been done, the road connecting Kasarkod and the National Highway 66 has to be developed. The State government has to facilitate this by writing to the Union Road Transport Ministry.

A representative from the tourism department said the Tourism Policy 2025 envisages ₹5,000 crore investment in the tourism sector creating nearly one million employment. The department was offering subsidies, incentives and concessions of different forms to private investors to create facilities across the state, including the 320 km long coastline, she said.

Minister for Ports and Fisheries S. Angara was present.