Govt. college building will be ready in 15 months, says Shettar

The new building of the Government First Grade College, being constructed at a cost of ₹7 crore, will be completed in 15 months and additional funds will be provided for further works, Minister for Large and Medium Industries and district in-charge Jagadish Shettar has said.

Speaking after performing the bhoomi puja for the construction of the building at Shirdi Nagar here on Tuesday, Mr. Shettar said that the new building will have 14 classrooms, and three laboratory halls. Asking the contractors to complete the work within the stipulated time, the Minister said that he would try to get additional funds in the forthcoming Budget.

Regarding the pothole-ridden roads in Hubballi, Mr. Shettar said that the work of pothole filling will be launched immediately after the monsoon,

Raghu Akmanchi, teacher, said that currently the college was being run from a rented premises and that it had 1,200 students.

Principal P.B. Kalyanshetty said that an additional grant of ₹5 crore was required for the building project, and he would request the government to provide the same at the earliest.

Mr. Shettar on Tuesday also performed bhoomi puja for a 200- metre concrete road work at Gopanakaoppa, which has been taken up at a cost of ₹21 lakh.

The Minister said that at a few places in Hubballi, there were complaints of the poor quality of works and action would be taken against those found guilty. Mr. Shettar said that the previous government had kept several bills pending and the current government was slowly clearing them.