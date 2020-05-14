Govt. brings out Ordinance to regularise illegal houses built under BDA limits

Under the Akrama-Sakrama scheme, the State Cabinet on Thursday cleared an Ordinance to regularise unauthorised houses built 12 years ago under the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) limits.

With this Ordinance, the government has decided to bring in changes to Section 38D of the BDA Act to enable owners of nearly 75,000 houses to regularise their constructions by paying penalties.

Briefing on the Cabinet decisions, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J.C. Madhuswamy said owners of houses, built on sites measuring 20x30 sqft., are eligible to regularise their constructions by paying 10% of the prevailing guidance value.

About 45,000 houses built illegally under this category are within BDA limits.

Similarly, owners of houses, on sites measuring 30x40 sqft. and 40x60 sqft., are eligible to legalise their constructions by paying penalties of 20% and 40% of the guidance values.

The government has not estimated the revenue it will fetch from regularising houses since guidance values differ from one location to another location in the city.

The changes in the BDA Act will not applicable to the regularisation of constructions of apartment complexes or other buildings.

The Cabinet also passed an Ordinance on Town and Country Planning Act of 2015 for granting approval of development of layouts in different phases.

It also cleared an integrated transport hub in Mangaluru to be developed on a public-private partnership model with an estimated cost of ₹455 crore. The transport hub will have many facilities, including commercial complex and bus bays.