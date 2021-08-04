Govind Karjol takes oath followed by K.S. Eshwarappa

Contours of Karnataka Cabinet emerge at swearing-in ceremony in Raj Bhavan

The contours of the new Cabinet of Karnataka began emerging as BJP legislators began taking the oath of office in Raj Bhavan, Bengaluru on August 4, 2021. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot administered the oath of office to the new Ministers.

The first legislator to take the oath of office was Govind Karjol, who was a Deputy Chief Minister in the previous Cabinet led by B.S. Yediyurappa.

He was followed by K.S. Eshwarappa, who too was a member of the previous Cabinet.

The list of ministers so far:

Govind Karjol (Mudhol, Bagalkot district))

K S Eshwarappa (Shivamogga, Shivamogga district)

R. Ashok (Padmanabhanagar, Bengaluru)

B. Sriramulu (Bellari, Ballari district)

V. Sommanna (Govindraj Nagara, Bengaluru)

Umesh Katti (Hukkeri, Belagavi district)

S. Angara (Sullia, Dakshina Kannada district)

J. C. Madhu Swamy (Chikkanayakanahalli, Tumakuru district)

C .N. Ashwath Narayan (Malleswaram, Bengaluru)

C.C. Patil (Nargund, Gadag district)

Anand Singh (Vijayanagara, Ballari district)