Govind Karjol accused of paying money to party worker in Athani

A video clip of Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol allegedly giving cash to a party worker in Athani was widely shared on social media on Tuesday.

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee has filed a complaint with the Election Commission in this regard.

However, Mr. Karjol has denied that he had paid money to anyone.

District election officers said they would analyse the video before taking a decision on whether some action should be taken or not.

The incident is supposed to have happened at the home of Mahesh Kumathalli, the BJP candidate from Athani.

KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao also said that the Congress had complained to the ECI against Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and other Ministers for promising voters in Gokak and other constituencies that the BJP candidate would be made a Minister if they voted for him.

This, he said, was also a violation of the model code of conduct.