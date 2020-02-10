Karnataka

Government will work out plan to develop tourist centres: Yediyurappa

more-in

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Sunday said the government would work out a comprehensive plan to develop tourist centres. A committee under the leadership of Sudha Murty of Infosys Foundation will look into the programme.

Speaking at the Taralabalu Hunnime programme organised by Sirigere Mutt at Halebid, he said his government was committed to the overall development of the State. He said that in his budget, he would give thrust to the comprehensive development of Karnataka, with special focus on the agricultural sector.

The government had taken a decision to waive long-term and medium-term loans borrowed by farmers to procure agricultural implements. “We will issue an order to this effect soon. Those who clear the principal amount before March 31 will get the benefit of interest waiver,” he said.

Mr. Yediyurappa also said that his government would reserve a revolving fund of ₹2,000 crore to provide a scientific price for agricultural produce.

Appreciating the efforts of Taralabalu Mutt in helping the families of soldiers who sacrifice their lives for the country, the Chief Minister said the government would look after the needs of the families. “The government will provide houses for those in need and will also help them get jobs,” he said.

Shivamurthy Shivacharya Swami of Taralabalu Mutt and Ministers Basavaraj Bommai and B.C. Patil were among those present.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Karnataka
Karnataka
Hassan
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 10, 2020 12:31:28 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/government-will-work-out-plan-to-develop-tourist-centres-yediyurappa/article30777976.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY